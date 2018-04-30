It’s certainly been an interesting first month of the 2018 MLB season. As the calendar turns to May, the American League’s top World Series contenders are playing up to expectations, while the National League standings have been a surprise.

The Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will end April with the three best records in the AL. All three clubs were among the World Series favorites to start the year, and they’ll enter May with the best odds to win the Fall Classic.

In fact, the four teams with the best World Series odds all come from the AL. The Cleveland Indians are the only other team with better than 10/1 championship odds, via BetOnline.

Boston has been the best team in baseball with a 20-7 record. They’ve got a two-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees, who have rebounded from a slow start. Even with Giancarlo Stanton still trying to find his footing in the Bronx, the Yankees have won nine straight games to put themselves nine games over .500 in the early going.

Houston’s 19-10 record gives them a two-game lead in the AL West. The defending champs started the year as the World Series favorites.

Cleveland leads the AL Central by three games. After reaching Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and having the AL’s best record in 2017, the Indians might play in baseball’s worst division.

It’s a much different story in the NL, where the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals have all been division winners in each of the last two seasons. None of those teams are in first place after one month.

The Dodgers and Nationals have especially struggled. Both teams are in fourth place, sitting at least six games out of first, after starting the season with better than 10/1 World Series odds.

L.A. and Washington are expected to turn things around, though they have to hope that a couple of teams slow down after hot starts. The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are now tied as the NL World Series favorites. New York is eight games over .500, while Arizona’s 19-8 record is good for second in MLB.

The Cubs could be in first place soon enough after winning six of their last seven games. They are behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates, who have been baseball’s most surprising team and probably won’t be able to sustain their hot start.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

World Series 2018 Odds [BetOnline]

Houston Astros+550

Boston Red Sox+650

New York Yankees+800

Cleveland Indians+900

New York Mets+1000

Arizona Diamondbacks+1000

Chicago Cubs+1100

Los Angeles Dodgers+1100

Washington Nationals+1200

Los Angeles Angels+1400

St. Louis Cardinals+1800

Milwaukee Brewers+2200

Toronto Blue Jays+2500

Philadelphia Phillies+2800

Colorado Rockies+2800

San Francisco Giants+3300

Minnesota Twins+4000

Pittsburgh Pirates+5000

Seattle Mariners+5000

Atlanta Braves+6600

Detroit Tigers+15000

Oakland Athletics+15000

Texas Rangers+25000

San Diego Padres+30000

Tampa Bay Rays+30000

Baltimore Orioles+50000

Chicago White Sox+50000

Cincinnati Reds+50000

Kansas City Royals+50000

Miami Marlins+50000