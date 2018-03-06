Two more matches were added to the WrestleMania 34 card on “Monday Night Raw.” While there had been rumors for some time, it’s officially known who will face Ronda Rousey and who will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

Rousey will team up with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag match. The Miz will defend his IC Title in a triple threat match against both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

When Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in January, Dave Meltzer reported for MMA Fighting that the company was hoping to pair the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion with The Rock. That was always a long shot, however, because of The Rock’s movie commitments.

The team of Rousey and Angle makes plenty of sense. Angle has had his share of problems with WWE’s power couple as the “Monday Night Raw” general manager, including when he was attacked by Triple H at Survivor Series in November. Rousey got into a confrontation with both Triple H and Stephanie when she made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 31 three years ago.

Aside from the storyline, Rousey might be best served competing in a tag team match considering she’s never had a televised professional wrestling match before. WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans will likely be the site of her first match, even though she’s scheduled to appear on every episode of “Monday Night Raw” until the big event.

It wasn’t long after Angle challenged Triple H that he announced The Miz would have to face two opponents on April 8. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise since both Rollins and Balor beat the Miz in singles matches a week ago.

Neither Rollins nor Balor has ever held the IC Title, though they both are former world champions. Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31 and held it for 220 days. Balor defeated Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, but he was forced to drop the belt the next night because of an injury.

The Miz has been one of WWE’s best heels in recent years, and he’s building a case to be known as the greatest Intercontinental Champion in history. He won the belt from Roman Reigns at the “Monday Night Raw” 25th-anniversary show in January. Since the day after WrestleMania 32, The Miz has been the IC Champ for a total of nearly 450 days.

There had been speculation that Braun Strowman could be added to the IC Title match, though there was no indication Monday that the Monster Among Men would fight for the belt at WrestleMania.