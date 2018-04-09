In an unexpected twist, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar successfully defended his title against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The two superstars were headlining the company's flagship show of the year and many were expecting Lesnar to drop his title to Reigns as rumors of a UFC return for the former were heating up in the build-up to the event.

However, it was the 40-year-old who triumphed to a big ovation as he required six F5s to defeat a bloodied Reigns with many now questioning if he will return to the Las Vegas promotion.

Lesnar's WWE contract was reportedly expiring after the show and with UFC President Dana White posting a picture of themselves back in February, it seemed a formality the former heavyweight champion will return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last week, White confirmed although there was no return date, Lesnar would be returning to the UFC before speaking further on a comeback over the weekend.

"Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back," White responded after laughing on UFC Tonight on Wednesday last week. "I don’t know when, but yes he is."

"No, that's not one-hundred percent, I mean, he's still under contract with the UFC, but we have not signed him to a fight," White added in a press conference on Friday. "He's still under contract with us, he still has fights on his deal. He just has to get into the USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] pool."

While it is still a possibility that Lesnar would return to the UFC, he notably used rumors of going back in 2015 to negotiate a more lucrative deal to remain with the WWE, which might be the case this time given his win over Reigns. More details on Lesnar's future will eventually be revealed during “Monday Night RAW.”

The former cash-cow of the UFC, Lesnar returned after a five-year hiatus for a one-off fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016 in an event that went on to make 1,009,000 pay-per-view buys.

However, the Minnesota native tested positive for two banned substances resulting in his win getting overturned and him receiving a one-year suspension.

If he is to fight again in the octagon, Lesnar would have to serve the remaining six months in the USADA pool after his one-year suspension was frozen when he retired from MMA last year.

"I think Conor [McGregor] called it, ‘Red Panty Night',” Cormier said at a press conference last week as he revealed his desire to face Lesnar. "When you go on a card with Brock Lesnar, or fight Brock Lesnar, it’s like ‘Green Panty Night,’ because it’s raining money. When you fight Brock, you’re getting paid."