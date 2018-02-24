The road to WrestleMania 34 is in full swing, and it continues Sunday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will establish a couple of championship matches for wrestling’s biggest stage on April 8.

Fans can watch Elimination Chamber on pay-per-view for $54.99 or through a live stream with WWE Network, for which a monthly subscription costs $9.99. The actual PPV starts at 8 p.m. EST, though the kickoff show begins at 7 p.m. EST on WWE Network.

Six matches—including one pre-show match—are on the official Elimination Chamber card, and most of them have title implications for WrestleMania 34. Only the match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be featured on Sunday's main card and won’t affect a WrestleMania title match.

The Raw Women’s Championship is scheduled to be defended at Elimination Chamber. Alexa Bliss will put her title belt on the line against five other women in the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner will almost certainly go on to defend the championship at WrestleMania.

Bliss is favored to retain the belt she’s held for nearly six months. Sasha Banks is her biggest competition, and possibly the only other wrestler with a real chance of winning the match. Bayley has an outside shot to beat Bliss, potentially setting up a WrestleMania match with Banks.

Nia Jax and Asuka will face off in the other women’s match on the card. Asuka has the choice of challenging either the Raw Women’s Champion or the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania because she won the Royal Rumble. If Nia can become the first person in WWE to defeat Asuka, she’ll be added to whichever title match Asuka has at WrestleMania.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match will also determine one of the challengers for a WrestleMania championship match. Seven superstars will compete for the right to face Brock Lesnar for his WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to win the match.

Elimination Chamber will feature only “Monday Night Raw” wrestlers. Ronda Rousey is also scheduled to appear to officially become a member of the roster.