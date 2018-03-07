WWE’s final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34 is set for Sunday night with Fastlane 2018. It isn’t likely that any championships will change hands, though the matches in Columbus, Ohio will help advance WrestleMania storylines.

Below are predictions for every match on the WWE Fastlane card.

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (Six-Pack Challenge Match)

From the moment Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble, it’s been clear that he would face AJ Styles at WrestleMania in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 10. That means Styles will find a way to retain the title. Another WrestleMania feud could be born from the championship match, though don’t be surprised to see Owens and Zayn team up after having their differences over the past few weeks. Cena’s path to WrestleMania shouldn’t involve a belt, and a match with The Undertaker is still the most likely scenario.

Prediction: AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

There isn’t much reason to take the titles off The Usos, who’ve arguably been WWE’s best tag team since turning heel. The Usos and The New Day might’ve had the most underrated feud of 2017, and this match could end up being Fastlane’s best.

Prediction: The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

Riott isn’t going to win the championship and go on to defend it at WrestleMania. Charlotte remains the clear top female wrestler on “SmackDown Live,” and she’ll have the belt on April 8 in New Orleans. She could end up facing Asuka on WWE’s grandest stage since the seeds have been planted for Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to face Nia Jax at the year’s biggest PPV.

Prediction: Charlotte

United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Who knows what WWE has planned for Orton at WrestleMania? He seems to be above a United States Championship run, but he won’t be near the top of the card either. Maybe someone will interfere and help Roode retain.

Prediction: Bobby Roode

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

As much as Nakamura has support from a large portion of the WWE fan base, he could still use a little more steam going into WrestleMania. Look for him to pin Rusev, whom WWE still doesn’t seem ready to get behind as a top star.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella

Becky and Naomi should bounce back after getting pinned by Riott within the last few weeks. Carmella has barely been on TV recently and likely won’t get a PPV win.

Prediction: Becky Lynch & Naomi