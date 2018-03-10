WWE Fastlane 2018 is the final pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania 34. The “SmackDown Live” roster will compete Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio with a few matches that will determine what wrestlers will defend titles at the year’s biggest event.

Fans can watch Fastlane on pay-per-view for $54.99 or through a live stream with WWE Network, for which a monthly subscription costs $9.99. The kickoff show begins at 7 p.m. EDT on WWE Network and the actual PPV starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

AJ Styles (WWE Championship), Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship), Bobby Roode (United States Championship) and The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship) will all put their belts on the line. There’s a good chance that all four champions will leave Fastlane as winners.

For storyline purposes, Styles is the most likely champion to lose Sunday since he’ll be fighting the six-man main event. The reality is that he’s one of the champions with the best odds to leave Fastlane with his belt. Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 34 because he won the Royal Rumble, and a singles match between the Japanese wrestler and Styles makes the most sense.

John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler will compete against Styles for the blue brand’s top title. If anyone is going to take the title from Styles, it’s going to be Cena, who still doesn’t have a clear WrestleMania opponent.

Don’t expect Charlotte to lose her title, either. She’s a near guarantee to enter WrestleMania 34 as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, possibly facing Asuka in a title match on April 8 in New Orleans.

The United States and SmackDown Tag Team Championship pictures aren’t as clear. It wouldn’t be shocking to see those belts change hands prior to WrestleMania 34.

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New Games Productions Inc.

WWE Fastlane 2018 Match Card

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (Six-Pack Challenge Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella