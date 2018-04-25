There might not be a spot in the WrestleMania main event on the line, but WWE continues to push the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble as one of the biggest matches of the year. Fifty wrestlers will compete in a battle royal Friday during a pay-per-view at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Because WWE hasn’t announced any type of reward for being victorious in the Greatest Royal Rumble, there are several candidates when it comes to a possible winner. BetDSI Sportsbook has even set betting odds for the event, and no one superstar stands out as the clear favorite.

Let’s take a look at the three wrestlers that have the best odds to win WWE’s 2018 Greatest Battle Royal.

Daniel Bryan (+400)

Even after not wrestling for three years, Bryan remains the most popular babyface in WWE. It’s only a matter of time before he gets a title shot, and winning the Greatest Royal Rumble would certainly justify making him a contender for the WWE Championship. It seems that anytime Bryan is in a battle royal and doesn’t come out the winner, the fans become upset, so WWE might as well let him have this one.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Braun Strowman (+450)

As much as WWE wants to push Roman Reigns, Strowman is the most over member of the “Monday Night Raw” roster. Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only two wrestlers that have been able to pin him clean over the last year and a half, and neither one of them is in the Greatest Royal Rumble. That could mean Strowman is set to be the last man standing Friday.

Bobby Lashley (+500)

There’s speculation that WWE has big plans for Lashley after bringing him back to the company. If Lesnar manages to retain his Universal Championship against Reigns in Saudi Arabia, Lashley would make for a logical challenger, possibly at SummerSlam. Winning the Greatest Royal Rumble could be the start of building up Lashley’s resume to give him a match for the top title on “Monday Night Raw.”

​