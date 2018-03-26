WrestleMania 34 is only a couple of weeks away, but WWE is already promoting another marquee event. WWE’s live event at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 27 will feature a few WrestleMania-worthy matches.

It isn’t only the Greatest Royal Rumble that fans will get to see when WWE heads to the Middle East. John Cena vs. Triple H will be on the card, as well as an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match between The Miz, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe.

Both Cena and Triple H will be near the top of the WrestleMania 34 card. Cena is expected to take on The Undertaker in a match that could close out the show. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will team up against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey in another potential main event for the April 8 pay-per-view in New Orleans.

It’s been eight years since Cena and Triple H faced off in the squared circle. The two legendary wrestlers competed in WWE Championship Matches against one another at WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24.

As far as the IC Title match goes, it’s almost identical to the one that will take place at WrestleMania in less than two weeks. The Miz will defend his belt in a triple threat match against Balor and Rollins. Samoa Joe has been out with an injury and isn’t on the WrestleMania card yet.

A Raw Tag Team Championship Match between Sheamus and Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz is also scheduled for the event. Sheamus and Cesaro will put their titles on the line at WrestleMania 34 against Braun Strowman and a partner of his choosing. The match isn’t necessarily a spoiler, and it could become a non-title match if Strowman’s team gets the victory at the Superdome.

It’s a safe bet that The Hardy Boyz won’t be champions on April 27, considering “Woken” Matt Hardy has been involved in a storyline with Bray Wyatt for the last few months. Jeff Hardy has been out of action since September with a shoulder injury, and his status with the company is unknown after he was reportedly charged with a DWI earlier this month.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will be WWE’s first-ever 50-man battle royal. Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura are among the other WWE superstars being advertised for the show.

Seven championship matches are expected to be on the card. Reigns and Nakamura are challenging for WWE’s two world titles at WrestleMania 34.