WrestleMania 34 is WWE’s biggest show of 2018 in more ways than one. Wrestling’s Super Bowl should feature an attendance of around 75,000, lasting somewhere between six and seven hours long.

Every single WWE championship will be on the line Sunday night in New Orleans, and 14 matches are expected to be on the card. Below are predictions for every WrestleMania 34 match.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

A lot has changed since Lesnar and Reigns fought for the world title in the WrestleMania main event three years ago. Reigns has held the WWE Championship on three separate occasions, and Lesnar is no longer the unbeatable force that he was shortly after ending The Undertaker’s streak. Lesnar’s time with the company could be nearing its end, and there’s no Money in the Bank briefcase that can stop Reigns from winning this time around. The title is going to switch hands, and the only real question regarding this match is whether or not it will close the show.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. The Undertaker?

Even though the match isn’t officially on the card, WWE isn’t going to tease this match for a month without going through with it. How the match actually happens is a bit of a mystery. Will Cena call out The Undertaker one last time? Will The Undertaker return with his American Badass gimmick? Either way, this match should conclude the PPV and end with a Cena Attitude Adjustment.

Prediction: John Cena

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE likely had Nakamura win the Royal Rumble in January with plans of him becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania. It’s possible those plans have changed, considering Styles remains the more popular wrestler and the build for the match has been underwhelming. This match probably ends with a knee to Styles’ face, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see the current champ escape with the belt.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

There’s only one way this match can end, and that’s with Rousey forcing Stephanie to tap out. The former UFC star isn’t losing her debut WWE match, and it won’t be Angle that secures the victory. Angle and Triple H might be in the ring the majority of the time because Rousey is so green, but you can be sure that she will end the match with her hand raised.

Prediction: Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The crowd at the Superdome will be at its loudest when Bryan makes his entrance and wins his first WWE match in three years. Shane probably won’t do much just two weeks after he was released from the hospital, and nor should he. This match is about WWE’s top babyface making his long-awaited return, and you can be sure that it’ll end with him getting a victory. The match’s stipulation calls for Owens and Zayn to remain fired if they lose, but that just means they’ll have to leave the blue brand and join the “Monday Night Raw” roster.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Asuka hasn’t been pinned or submitted since she got to NXT in 2015. Charlotte is a candidate to eventually end her undefeated streak, but it doesn’t seem like the winner of the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble will be losing any time soon. Don’t be surprised to see Asuka become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and hold the belt until WrestleMania 35.

Prediction: Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Triple Threat Match)

The Bludgeon Brothers have yet to lose as a team, and they almost certainly won’t be pinned Sunday. That doesn’t mean they are going to win the titles. The Usos might currently be the best tag team in WWE, and they could remain champions for the foreseeable future. It might be time that members of The New Day begin competing for singles championships, and that could start with a loss in New Orleans.

Prediction: The Usos

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

Few WWE superstars, if any, have been hotter than Rollins in 2018. He’s becoming the babyface that WWE expected him to be when he turned a year and a half ago, making him the logical choice to pin The Miz. The Miz could soon be heading back to “SmackDown Live” to reignite his feud with Daniel Bryan, and Balor is a candidate to change brands, as well, after two straight years on “Monday Night Raw.”

Prediction: Seth Rollins

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

United States Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Match)

None of the four wrestlers stand out as a heavy favorite to walk away with the U.S. Title. It wouldn’t make much sense for Roode to win back the belt after he dropped it to Orton just a few weeks ago. Rusev is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE at the moment, and maybe he was recently added to the match so he could win the belt. Keeping the belt on Orton, the biggest name in the match, would make sense. But WrestleMania usually features one or two dark-horse winners, and Jinder Mahal could be one of the few underdogs that shines Sunday night. It wasn’t too long ago that he was the WWE Champion, and his gimmick would make for a logical heel U.S. Champion.

Prediction: Jinder Mahal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Expect the winner to be someone that’s not currently advertised to compete in the match. There’s no real point in having someone like Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin or Zack Ryder be the last man standing. Bobby Lashley is rumored to be coming over from TNA, and this could be his re-introduction to the WWE Universe. More likely, it’ll be a superstar like Samoa Joe or Big Cass that’s coming back from an injury.

Prediction: Big Cass

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Match

The biggest subplot of this match is the feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks, which really deserves its own WrestleMania match. Expect them to be two of the final women in the battle royal with another woman taking advantage and tossing them over the top rope. Becky Lynch is the top wrestler in the match, aside from Bayley and Sasha, making her the favorite to become the winner.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Braun Strowman and a partner of his choosing

It’s hard to make a match prediction considering we won’t know who Strowman’s partner is until Sunday. If Strowman teams with someone like Samoa Joe or Big Cass, it could mean that WWE has plans of putting the title on the Monster Among Men for a little while. But Strowman’s future isn’t as a tag team wrestler, and whoever becomes his partner has a good chance of being pinned.

Prediction: Sheamus & Cesaro

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

This could end up being the shortest match on the card. Despite her less than stellar win-loss record, Nia is portrayed as some kind of unstoppable force in the women’s division. After being fat-shamed by the champ over the last few weeks, Nia should squash Bliss to earn her first title.

Prediction: Nia Jax

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals)

Mustafa Ali might be the most entertaining in-ring performer on “205 Live.” Look for him to win the title on the kickoff show in what should be one of the night’s best matches.

Prediction: Mustafa Ali