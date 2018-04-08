WrestleMania 34 is WWE’s biggest event of 2018 in just about every way possible. It’s set to have the year’s largest attendance with more matches than any other show, and it’ll last much longer than the other pay-per-views of the past 12 months.

None of that, however, necessarily adds up to an expensive price tag for viewers Sunday night. WrestleMania 34 will cost $54.99 to order on pay-per-view, but there is an easy way to watch it with a free live stream.

WrestleMania 34 will be broadcast live on the WWE Network, just like every other pay-per-view. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, but WWE is offering new subscribers a 30-day free trial, which includes Sunday’s event in New Orleans.

The PPV itself starts at 7 p.m. EDT at the Superdome, though there will be matches well before that time. The WrestleMania pre-show starts at 5 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch on WWE’s social media pages, WWE.com, WWE's YouTube page or with the WWE app, in addition to the WWE Network. USA will broadcast the second hour of the pre-show on TV, as well.

With such a stacked card, WrestleMania 34 will almost certainly end after 11 p.m. EST, and it might not be over until close to midnight. Every championship will be defended and 14 matches in total are expected to take place. Expect a couple of segments that don’t involve any in-ring action to be on the show, as well.

The first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament are all scheduled for the kickoff show.

Technically 10 matches are on the main card, but it’s almost certain that an 11th match will be on the final WrestleMania card. The Undertaker is expected to answer John Cena’s challenge in a match that could be the main event.

The WWE Universal Championship Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is also a candidate to close the show. With UFC president Dana White saying Lesnar is headed back to the UFC, it could be Lesnar’s final WWE match.