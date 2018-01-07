One of the three Lone Gunmen members returns in the next episode of “The X-Files.”

According to the synopsis for Season 11, episode 2 of the Fox series, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) get contacted by a an old friend in a seemingly impossible way, and discover a chilling secret.

That friend is Richard “Ringo” Langly (Dean Haglund), one of the Lone Gunmen who died in Season 9, but re-appeared in Season 10 in a drug-fueled dream sequence.

It’s unclear why and how Langly reach out to Mulder and Scully. But in a trailer teasing the rest of the season, Langly tells the partners, “They know that we know.”

In Season 9, Langly — along with his fellow Lone Gunmen members John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood) and Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood) — sacrificed himself to stop a bio-terrorist. However, in the comic book series “The X-Files: Season 10,” it is revealed that the Lone Gunmen faked their deaths and are actually alive and well. The comic book revealed that the trio was aided by the FBI and have since been working underground, aiding the US government.

This comic book was originally presented as the continuation of the series and the official canon. But since the announcement of the show's return in 2016, the comics have been considered as non-canon.

In an interview with NEWS.com.au in 2016, Haglund revealed that the Lone Gunmen almost didn’t make it in to Season 10 because him. “They couldn’t find me because I had moved to Sydney,” the Canadian actor said. “And they didn’t know to go to my website. Finally, Bruce Harwood saw me at a convention in Connecticut and said ‘You know, ‘X-Files’ is looking for you. They’re looking for all of us. You should call Heidi in casting.’”

When asked what it’s like to return to the set of ‘The X-Files” more than a decade after the end of the show’s original run, Haglund said, “It was actually a little weird because I crossed the international date line and it was like I went back 15 years in time. It was as if nothing had changed. The grips, the crew, the camera guy, Chris [Carter] was directing and Mitch [Pileggi] was on set.”

“It was the same jokes and the same long hours and it was so weird,” Haglund continued. “And I said to Tom, this is kind of eerie. It feels like nothing has changed and we can all stay up until 5am shooting this stuff. It was the same energy.”

“The X-Files” Season 11, episode 2, titled “This,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.