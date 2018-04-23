Another company announced its decision to cut ties to the National Rifle Association, and the NRA and several gun owners reacted by criticizing Yeti Coolers for its decision, saying it “isn’t sportsmanlike” and calling for a boycott of the company’s products. Yeti didn’t announce the decision publicly, and the news became public only after a letter about it was sent by NRA to its members.

The letter, sent out Friday, reportedly said: “For years YETI Coolers have been a hot item for sportsmen at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country. … Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.”

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

It went on to add that the company should be ashamed of it decision, and that “In this day and age, information is power. We thought you needed this information.”

Several NRA members and gun owners seemed to have certainly used this information to launch a boycott campaign against Yeti’s products, calling them overpriced and the company’s move bad publicity that alienated its core target demographic. Chris Loesch, husband of NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, asked the company to reverse its “terrible decision.” Several others pitched alternate brands for people to buy.

And as is often the case on social media platforms, the “left” got bashed in the process as well.

Some users came out in support of the Austin, Texas, company, praising its decision.

There were also some reasonable opinions buried among all the indignation.

Since the February mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, and the NRA’s refusal to acknowledge that easy access to guns, semi-automatic rifles in particular, had a role to play in the tragic incident, several companies have reduced or cut ties to the powerful gun lobby. Among those companies are Delta and United airlines, Hertz, MetLife, Alamo, Enterprise and First National Bank of Omaha.

Several protests against current gun laws have been held around the country since the February incident, in which 17 people, most of them teenage students, were killed. Most of these protests have called for “common sense” reform of gun laws. Many protestors have called on businesses to cut ties with the NRA, hoping it would eventually lead to a reduction in gun violence.