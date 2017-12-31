Those looking to conquer Mount Everest will need to find a partner to join them. In effort to reduce accidents, Nepal has changed its mountaineering regulations to ban solo climbers from taking on its dangerous mountains, including the fame Everest, among other stipulations.

“The changes have barred solo expeditions, which were allowed before,” Maheshwor Neupane, secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said.

The law was revised just ahead of the spring 2018 climbing season and was made to reduce accidents and climbing-related deaths. Neupane told the New York Times the ban will go into effect shortly and will make it so all climbers, even those who are experienced, must be accompanied by guides.

While many may see taking on the 29,000-foot Mount Everest solo as the ultimate adventure, Santa Bir Lama, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, says it’s always better to go with a guide.

“The mountains in Nepal are unique, and it’s always better for climbers to go with guides. This is good for their own safety,” he told New York Times.

Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

It’s not just solo hikers who are affected by the ban. Nepal has also endorsed a ban on double amputee and blind climbers, which has drawn criticism. The changes will make it so those with physical disabilities will need clearance by a doctor before receiving their permit and climbing.

“This new rule is absolute nonsense,” said Hari Budha Magar, 38, a veteran who lost both his legs in combat in Afghanistan and wanted to climb Mount Everest in 2018, told NYT. “If I need to go to court, I will,” he said. Hagar is just one of many who have voice upset over the new climbing rules in Nepal.

The Himalayan Times reports those under age 16 will not be able to obtain climbing permits.