They've just reunited and are working to put their marriage and family back together. However, a new setback could quickly begin to derail things for Cane and Lily on the Monday, Jan. 29 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After following her to Paris, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) officially called off their divorce on the CBS soap, and he moved back in to the home he shared with her and their teen kids. In addition, his infant son, Sam, with Juliet, was also moved in to the house, and Lily promised Cane she would be okay with the baby being there.

However, the first day she watched him on her own, Lily struggled, and later admitted to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) that she was still unable to see anything except Juliet in the baby, because he was a living, breathing reminder that her husband had strayed. Though Hilary assured her she would be able to get past that one day, Lily remained unsure.

Photo: CBS Now, Cane will ask her about spending the day together as a family again, but Lily will claim she has to work all day, and that she will be later because Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is a harsh boss. Cane will accept her answer and see her off. However, later on, when he heads over to Newman because he intends to take his wife for dinner, he will run into Victor (Eric Braden), who will inform him there is no way Lily can be working with Victoria, because the latter is out of town.

Shocked, Cane will then reach out to Lily by phone, and be stunned when she continues to blatantly lie to him about her work load. The lie will continue again later at night when she finally arrives home, saying she's exhausted from the hard day before she heads upstairs for bed.

Now, Cane will be left wondering what to do, and what could be wrong, because he doesn't know why Lily seems to be distant all of a sudden. In Paris, they seemed as though nothing would tear them apart again, but since their return to Genoa City, and Sam's being moved in, things have been tense for the couple, and it will concern Cane that maybe they can't reunite after all.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.