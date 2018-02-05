She knows an investigation is being done to determine who is stealing the money that her designs make for Fenmore’s, and in an attempt to keep the truth from getting out, Chelsea will work hard to make sure no one realizes she’s the guilty party on the Monday, Feb. 5 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

It was recently revealed that a mirror sight advertising the Chelsea 2.0 selection on the Fenmore’s website had been set up, and that someone other than the department store was collecting the money from the sales made. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) quickly got to action on the CBS soap, hiring JT (Thad Luckinbill) to investigate the situation and find out who was responsible. Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) was made aware of the investigation, and has seemed cooperative. However, she was secretly plotting against it, as she is the culprit behind the theft.

Photo: CBS

As JT made progress, learning about Alexandra West, Chelsea quickly shut down the bank account she had under her alias’ name, and took the money with her. JT has been unable to figure out who this mystery woman is, and Chelsea has destroyed all evidence of her alias that she could. She has likely since also taken the cash from the bank and stored it with the money she had at Adam’s grave earlier in the week.

Now, as she learns that the investigation is set to continue, she will work hard to try and keep the truth from getting out, though her behavior may start to make others suspicious, because it will seem alarming that she doesn’t want to investigate any further, despite the fact that she has been getting ripped off.

Among other things, she will insist that the news of the investigation not be leaked to the public, and she will also insist that JT stop digging to learn who was behind the theft, after he reveals Alexandra West is dead and someone stole her identity to commit the crimes.

Her reactions will be noted by not only Phyllis, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) as well. He will be especially curious after he initially found the $250,000 hidden in the bathroom vent at the penthouse, which he had assumed was Adam’s. However, his decision to fill Sharon in on the discovery could be the very thing that eventually leads to Chelsea’s downfall, as Sharon will then tell Phyllis about it. If Phyllis knows about the hidden money there, she could quickly put the pieces together and realize what Chelsea has done.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.