They had seemed as though they were all set to marry as quickly as possible, but JT will be stunned after Victoria hits the brakes on their engagement on the Tuesday, April 3 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

JT (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have been moving things in their relationship at an alarmingly quick pace since reuniting. Now, after a fight which turned physical and saw JT holding her against a wall by the neck, the two became engaged. Their determination to be together took a detour however on the CBS soap when his estranged wife, Mac (Kelly Kruger) came back to Genoa City for the Walnut Grove Reunion.

Though Mac agreed to give JT a quick divorce like he wants, she also warned Victoria to really think things through before she married JT, because Mac knows from experience that JT can be emotionally abusive. Though Victoria refused to hear it from her, she seemed willing to listen after discussing the situation with Sharon (Sharon Case). She then went home and told JT that despite the fact that he would be divorced sooner than expected, she couldn’t marry him just yet.

Now, he will want answers, and he will quickly deduce that Mac may have been behind Victoria’s decision. Victoria will insist that it has to do with how things have been between them, specifically noting how critical and insulting he can occasionally be. He will become angered and upset that this has suddenly become an issue for her, and will quickly seek out his ex before she heads out of town.

Once he finds her, JT will insist that Mac stays out of things before assuring her that he isn’t going to make the same mistakes again. Whether or not she believes him, Mac will decide to let it be. He will then head back to Victoria to assure her that he won’t criticize her again in the same manner he previously has, though he may not be keen when she still suggests she wants to see a relationship counselor.

JT could, of course, be concerned about Victoria’s sudden change of heart because of the big secret he’s currently keeping from her and everyone else. As they all await word to find out if Victor (Eric Braden) will survive after a devastating fall at his home, JT is the only one who knows for certain that Jack (Peter Bergman) didn’t commit the assault—he did. Now, he’s desperate to make sure that the secret isn’t exposed.

