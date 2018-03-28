The Walnut Grove reunion is underway on "The Young and the Restless," but things may quickly get out of control when JT and his currently estranged wife, Mac, reunite at the event on the Wednesday, March 28 episode.

The bicentennial event is bringing several familiar faces back to Genoa City on the CBS soap, but there will also be some major drama unfolding after both JT (Thad Luckinbill) and Mac (Kelly Kruger) change their minds about attending and both arrive at the event. The two are currently embroiled in a nasty divorce and custody battle, where JT is no longer allowed to see his children. Naturally, when the two see one another at the gathering, things won't go well.

JT will quickly confront Mac about the custody battle, demanding to know why she won't allow him to see their children again. Though she will attempt to blow him off, she will eventually be forced to discuss the matter with him, and that could lead to more trouble for Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Photo: CBS

Victoria will be called to the reunion to quickly try and defuse the situation, but if she overhears the conversation between the exes, she could overhear troubling comments Mac may make about the man they have both loved. If she indicates that JT was controlling and abusive towards her, it could be a red flag for Victoria, his current fiancée, who recently had a controlling and abusive altercation of her own with him.

During a nasty fight, where she attempted to get more information about what was happening between JT and Mac, the situation became physical, when JT grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against a wall in their home. He also almost punched her in the face, before regaining control of his emotions and hitting the wall instead. Despite that argument, Victoria did agree to marry JT.

However, if she hears about how he can be, it could lead to her questioning if this is a pattern of behavior she should be aware of. In addition, this comes on the heels of a brutal attack on her father, Victor (Eric Braden), who was found unconscious in his home and is still comatose. What no one yet knows is that JT was the one who put him in that state and is an example of just how dangerous he may be.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.