He's already gone through hell with his fiancée leaving him and admitting to the fact that she lied to him about some big things. Now, Nick will receive the biggest shock of all on the Wednesday, Feb. 28 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Nick's (Joshua Morrow) life was already sent reeling and into an unexpected spiral after he found Chelsea's (Melissa Clare Egan) letter telling him she had been the one running the scam on Fenmore's, and she was leaving him and taking her son Connor with her, because she knew he deserved better. However, it wound up only being the top of the iceberg for him, as he was then floored when Sharon (Sharon Case) told him that there was still one other big lie Chelsea had kept from him—that his son, Christian, was in fact not his, but his deceased brother Adam's.

Photo: CBS

Now, Nick will insist on getting answers for himself, because if that is true, it not only means that Chelsea and Adam both lied to him, but his late wife Sage also did as well. He doesn't want to believe that so many people who he thought loved him and cared about him would actually and willingly go along with keeping the truth from him. He will storm off to get a DNA paternity test done, because he wants to know the answers for himself.

However, much to his dismay, when the test results come back, he will learn that Sharon has now told him the truth, and Christian is in fact not his son at all. The news will devastate him greatly, as he won't know what to do now that he is taking care of a son who isn't his—and who's biological parents are both dead.

This will be the most heartbreaking news for Nick of all though, as he will also begin to learn just who else knew the truth and kept it from him. He knows now about Sharon's knowledge, as well as Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni), and it's obvious that his former loves and his brother were also lying to him. However, if he learns that his estranged father, Victor (Eric Braden) was also in on the secret, it could send him over the edge.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.