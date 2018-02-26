He was stunned and heartbroken when he discovered a letter from his fiancée stating that she had been lying to him and was now leaving town with her son, officially ending their romance. Now, Nick will find himself forced to adjust after Chelsea’s devastating betrayal on the Monday, Feb. 26 episode of “The Young and the Restless”—unaware that the biggest bombshells are still going to come his way.

After endless speculation over whether or not she had conned Fenmore’s by setting up a mirror site for her line, Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) finally confirmed to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that it was true. However, she also didn’t leave town on the CBS soap solely because of that. Instead, she opted to leave because of her other actions—ones she didn’t even detail in her goodbye letter to him.

Photo: CBS

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) now both also know the same secret Chelsea had been keeping from Nick about the fact that he was not Christian’s biological father. Though Phyllis said she would keep the secret because she didn’t want to hurt Nick, Sharon didn’t believe it was right, and Chelsea assaulted her by smacking her in the back of the head with a coffeepot as she was about to tell Nick the truth. Realizing that she wouldn’t be able to cover her tracks as well with the assault, Chelsea decided to pack up her things and head out of town. Initially, she had both Christian and Connor in tow, but then dropped Christian at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) doorstep before continuing on her way out.

Now, Nick has been left reeling, as he lost both his fiancée and the son he planned to adopt and make his. In addition, he is also dealing with the fact that she was lying to him about her return to her ways as a con woman, which is another tough pill for him to swallow. Still, since she gave Christian back, he will decide he needs to do whatever he can that allows him to best move on from the entire scenario.

However, any sense of normalcy he may hope to get back in his life won’t likely last very long, because the secret about Christian is still going to come out. And when he learns the truth about that, it could be the final thing to break him down completely.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.