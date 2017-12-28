New Year's has finally arrived in Genoa City, but the year's close won't be a pleasant one for everyone in town on the Thursday, Dec. 28 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

In their attempt to continue covering up both her stealing money from him, as well as his own various crimes, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braden) have reunited on the CBS soap, and are using New Year's Eve to renew their vows. Though their loved ones all know that the marriage is one being done out of convenience, they will all show up to support their parents, including Nick (Joshua Morrow), who has been estranged from his father for some time now.

However, while the ceremony will appear to go off without a hitch, it will be events which unfold at the party that follows which will potentially make Nick wish he had in fact stayed home and not attended the event.

After the New Year is officially rung in in town, the celebrations at the ranch will go in a way that wasn't expected. Nick will be walking around, and will be stunned after he sees Scott (Daniel Hall) sharing a passionate kiss with his sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway). What will make the moment so unexpected and shocking for him will be that Scott is living with Nick's ex, Sharon (Sharon Case).

Now, after witnessing the kiss, Nick will be both outraged and hurt for Sharon. He has never really trusted Scott at all, and has made no qualms to his ex that he doesn't like the other man or approve of the relationship, though he's promised to play nice whenever they're all in the same place for the sake of keeping a civil relationship with her that also appeases the children they share.

However, he will also know that he has to tell Sharon about what he's seen, so she avoids being badly hurt once again when it comes to love. But telling her the truth could also still come with some very unexpected consequences.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

