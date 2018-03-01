He's already going through a lot following Chelsea's leaving town and learning that he is not his son's actual father. However, Nick's problems are only going to continue getting worse as he learns that others may hold the key to his not losing custody of Christian on the Thursday, March 1 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Nick (Joshua Morrow) was devastated when he learned that he was in fact, not Christian's father. Instead, his deceased brother, Adam, was the young boy's biological dad on the CBS soap. However, though he now knows the truth, he is more determined than ever to not lose the boy he's been raising as his son, because he has had enough taken away from him in recent days because of Chelsea's (Melissa Clare Egan) betrayal and decision to leave town with her son, Connor. Nick refuses to lose Christian too.

Photo: CBS

However, making sure that the truth does not get out could be more difficult than he realizes. He will ask both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to continue keeping the secret from his father, Victor (Eric Braden), and the two women will agree. What Nick doesn't realize however is that Victor already knows the truth and was even responsible for helping Chelsea cover her tracks when it came to her con she pulled with the fake Chelsea 2.0 website. He thinks that he is keeping a secret from his father that allows him to still raise Christian, but Victor could pull out the trump card that he already knows at any time and could snatch the boy away to become his legal guardian.

Though Victor doesn't seem to be considering such an idea at the moment, he also isn't going to be the only other potential threat. Nick is preparing to move out of the penthouse he shared with Chelsea because he can no longer bring himself to stay there, when he will get a visit from her mother, Anita (Catherine Bach).

Anita will feign concern for Nick over Chelsea's shock disappearance, but she won't hesitate to quickly inform him of why she's there. When he initially refuses to give her money like she asks, she will warn him that she holds the key to his getting all the answers he seeks about Christian, as well as Chelsea—and if h wants it, he needs to give her $25,000. If he still refuses, she could then opt to give the information to someone else and destroy what's left of Nick's life forever.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.