Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will be stepping down from his position as the manager of Real Madrid just five days after leading them to their third consecutive Champions League triumph.

The announcement comes as a shock, but it was confirmed by the Frenchman during a hastily called press conference Thursday. Zidane was sat next to Real president Florentino Perez when he confirmed his decision to step down insisting it was time for change.

"I have decided not to continue as Real Madrid manager. I know it's a strange moment, but I think it is the best for all. This team needs a change after 3 years,” Zidane told reporters during the press conference.

“I love this club, I love the president. He gave me the opportunity to come as a player and now manager and I am eternally grateful,” the French coach added.

Zidane managed the Real Madrid B team for just over a season before he was appointed the manager of the senior team in January 2016 after the club dismissed Rafael Benitez. He led the club to their 11th Champions League title in his debut season.

Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

The French coach spent two and a half years with the Spanish capital club and has an envious record. He managed 149 games of which they have won 109 while capturing nine trophies, which include three consecutive Champions League wins and one La Liga triumph during the 2016-17 season.

Zidane thanked the fans for all the support during his time as the manager and believes it is the right time for change. He also confirmed he sent a message to the players about his decision and revealed he spoken individually to club captain Sergio Ramos.

“It can be a ‘see you later’. Madrid has given me everything. I will be close to this club all my life,” he added, as quoted by the Mirror. “But the decision, for many, doesn’t make sense. But it does to me.”

“It is the moment to make a change. I think it is the right decision for everyone. ... I have to thank the fans for all their support and love. We have had complicated moments of the season, when you are not at your best, the fans push you and that made us better.”

“The squad already knows. I’ve not talked to them all individually but they all know,” Zidane said. “I’ve sent a message to all the squad and I’ve spoken to Sergio Ramos. ... As always as a person and captain, we have lived a lot together, he respects my decision. He wished me luck. He is a leader, a captain and it has been a pleasure to share three more years with him.”

Real president, Perez, who was sat next to Zidane admitted the Frenchman’s decision to step down came as a shock and revealed he did try and convince their now former manager to stay.

“After winning the Champions League, the decision was unexpected. It is a sad day for me, the fans and the players,” Perez said. “But he knows I wanted him as a player and as a manager. I wanted him to stay forever and I wanted to convince him to stay.”

“But I know it was his final decision. All I want to do is remind him that this club is his home and family. ... I want to thank him for his commitment and passion to Real Madrid. His behaviour has always been an example for all and representative of Real,” he added. “I don’t want this to be a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’”