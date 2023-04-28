KEY POINTS In sports, establishing one's reputation helps guarantee that a team's value goes up over time

Different industries produce their share of billionaires, with some making big money as market conditions turn. In sports, establishing one's name and reputation helps guarantee that a team's value goes up over time. Excellent coaching, individual skills, and team spirit also contribute to success. Behind each team, of course, is the company or entity that owns and operates the business. It's no wonder the list of sports billionaires features mostly the owners of high-ranking sports teams. Still, stellar players also make it big with endorsement earnings considered.

Let's take a look at the 12 new billionaires in sports:

1.

Robert "Woody" Johnson

Woody Johnson served as former U.S. President Donald Trump's ambassador to the U.K. for four years before focusing on managing his family's assets. His family owns the NFL New York Jets along with the giant conglomerate Johnson & Johnson. His current net worth is $3.4 billion.

2.

Larry Tanenbaum

Tanenbaum is a well-known name in the world of sports and is regarded as one of the most influential people in Toronto. He is the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and he also owns a share in Toronto's major sports teams. His net worth of $2 billion includes assets from the Maple Leafs, the Raptors, Toronto FC and the Argonauts. Tanenbaum also dabbles in real estate, serving as CEO of the construction company Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. He also has a large real estate portfolio.

3.

David Blitzer

Another new sports billionaire, with a net worth of $1.9 billion, is David Blitzer. He owns stakes in major U.S. sports teams, including MLB's Guardians, MLS' Real Salt Lake, NBA 76ers, NHL Devils, Premier League's Crystal Palace and the NFL Steelers.

4.

Mark Davis

With a net worth of $1.9 billion, the principal owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is also one of the 12 new sports billionaires. His father, Al, started as a coach for the team before becoming their general manager and principal owner. Al died in 2011, with Mark taking over and relocating the team from Oakland to its current base in Las Vegas.

5.

Amy Adams Strunk

One of the new sports billionaires is a woman. Amy Adams Strunk owns a 50% stake in the Tennessee Titans, a position she fought for when her father, Bud Adams, died in 2015. Her stake is now worth twice as much as it did eight years ago. Her net worth is $1.7 billion.

6.

Irving Grousbeck

With a net worth of $1.6 billion, the co-founder of Continental Cablevision, now known as MediaOne, helped in the purchase of the Boston Celtics in 2003. The sale cost $360 million. Grousbeck owns a 30% stake in the company, now worth $1.1 billion.

7.

Hal Steinbrenner

Hal and his sisters, Jennifer and Jessica, own shares of the New York Yankees. When their father, George Steinbrenner, the principal owner and managing partner, died in 2010, the team was valued at $1.6 billion. Now, it is worth $7.1 billion, contributing to the siblings' billionaire status. The Steinbrenners also own stakes in YES Network and New York FC.

8.

Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal

Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and siblings Hal and Jessica each have a net worth of $1.3 billion. Their stakes in the New York Yankees, YES Network and New York City FC contribute to their net worth. The New York Yankees have come a long way from its $1.6 billion valuation in 2010 to its $7.1 billion value today.

9.

Jessica Steinbrenner

Jessica joins her siblings Hal Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal on the list of new sports billionaires for their stakes in the New York Yankees and New York FC. The siblings are children of the late George Steinbrenner, the principal owner and managing partner of the Yankees from 1973 until he died in 2010.

10.

Tiger Woods

The first athlete to appear on the list of new billionaires is Tiger Woods, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. The golf legend is rumored to have turned down a deal to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. A report from The New Yorker clarified the rumor that it was supposed to be a nine-figure deal, with Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour mentioning it would include equity in the league and a cut from sponsorship deals. Woods had been part of billions' worth of endorsements throughout his career.

11.

LeBron James

The basketball superstar LeBron James sits comfortably on the list with a net worth of $1 billion. One of the most recognizable names in the sport, he has broken the NBA all-time scoring record this February. His list of endorsements also adds to his wealth, with off-court earnings coming from deals with Nike, Pepsi and AT&T. He invests in real estate, fitness companies, and other business ventures.

12.

Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff, who has a net worth of $1 billion, is the team principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas. He bought into the F1 team almost ten years ago. The former racecar driver seems to have made a good call, as team values skyrocketed and Mercedes earned eight straight Constructors' Championship titles.