As genetic testing company 23andMe heads to bankruptcy court, users are scrambling to delete their data amid growing privacy concerns—but many argue it could already be too late.

The company, known for its DNA analysis services, recently announced its plans to sell its assets, prompting California Attorney General Rob Bonta to urge customers to delete their genetic information and request the destruction of any biological samples, Washington Post reported.

While 23andMe claims its privacy policies remain unchanged, it also acknowledges that user data could be transferred in a sale or acquisition. "If we are involved in a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization, or sale of assets, your Personal Information may be accessed, sold or transferred as part of that transaction," the privacy policy warns.

The company has already been scrutinized for its privacy practices. In 2023, the company suffered a massive data breach that exposed details of around 7 million users. Now, amid bankruptcy proceedings, skepticism is running high.

"Nothing is ever really deleted. A bit too late for that," one user commented on Reddit, reflecting widespread concerns that DNA data—once shared—can never truly be erased. Others speculated that the company may have already sold user data, making deletion efforts feel futile. "What good is deleting going to do now?" one asked.

Despite the doubts, privacy experts urge users to take action while they still can. The California Consumer Privacy Act and Genetic Information Privacy Act grant residents the right to delete their data, but it remains unclear how effectively 23andMe will honor these requests as it navigates bankruptcy.

For now, customers face a tough reality: while they can request deletion, they may never know for sure where their genetic information ultimately ends up.

"People who did this will have their data mined until the end of eternity," a Redditor warned. "In the year 2400, they will remake you using your DNA."

The prospect didn't bother everyone. "Sounds awesome," a reply read. "The world of 2400 could use a me."

Originally published on Latin Times