It may be hard to believe, but the Baby Boomer generation has now been a dominant force in American society for more than 70 years. From suburban sprawl to Woodstock, tech startups to the rise of the credit card economy, Boomers have influenced nearly every cultural and commercial trend for decades. And now, as they enter their senior years, they are once again redefining the consumer landscape; this time as the face and force of the Silver Economy.

According to the World Health Organization, 2023 marked a demographic turning point: for the first time in modern history, the number of people aged 65 and over surpassed the number of those under 15 in the United States. Every day, 10,000 American senior citizens turn 65. By 2030, older adults will outnumber children, a shift with profound implications for every corner of the global economy.

Few saw this coming early, and fewer still acted on it, but Dr. B Dental Solutions, founded by world-renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Lorin Berland, and now led by his son Jean-Paul Berland, did. Years before the term 'silver economy' was trending in boardrooms, investment decks, and marketing strategies, the Berlands understood a truth: aging demands better tools, better care, and better respect.

"Older consumers are not just sitting on the sidelines," says Jean-Paul. "They are spending, innovating, and leading richer, more active lives than any generation before them. Yet, so many companies continue to treat them as an afterthought. That disconnect is a missed opportunity, and at Dr. B, it's one we've never ignored."

The numbers tell the story. Adults over 60 now control more than 70% of disposable income in the U.S., yet most marketing budgets are still aimed at millennials and Gen Z. According to AARP's Longevity Economy Outlook, in the five largest consumer product categories, from health and financial services to personal goods, housing, and food, people aged over 50 were responsible for over half of all global spending in 2020. By 2034, the global geriatric care market is projected to grow to $2.1 trillion, driven by sustained investment in healthcare, wellness, and home-based solutions.

Despite their wealth, spending power, and influence, older consumers are often treated as a monolith. Or worse, ignored altogether. "People assume everyone over 60 thinks and acts the same," Jean-Paul says. "But the difference between someone who's 60 and someone who's 75 is huge. Their health, their tech habits, their goals, even their values are different. You wouldn't lump a 25-year-old and a 40-year-old into one target market. Why would you do it with older adults?"

Sixty is not old anymore; it is the new 50. That is why Dr. B has always had a patient-first ethos. Dr. B Dental Solutions' success is more than just a business win; it's a signal to investors, healthcare leaders, and CPG giants that the silver economy is not only real but ripe with opportunity. "This generation has always driven innovation," Jean-Paul notes. "They were the first to embrace mass consumerism, the suburbs, and the digital age. Now they're looking for products that match their current lifestyle: active, independent, discerning, and tech-enabled. If you build with empathy, they will find you."

Older consumers are also surprisingly tech-savvy. While boomers may not dominate TikTok, they're highly engaged online. They research, review, buy, and reorder via digital channels. Social commerce spending by seniors is projected to rise in the coming years. And brands like Dr. B are capitalizing on this shift by integrating digital advertising, content marketing, and e-commerce with strong clinical relationships.

"We work with dental professionals because we want patients to hear about us from people they trust," Jean-Paul says. "But we also meet our customers where they are: online. It's not one-size-fits-all. It's multi-channel, just like their lives."

The lesson from Dr. B Dental Solutions is clear: foresight matters. The companies poised to win in this new era are those that had the vision to understand not just where the market was, but where it was going. As the senior population grows larger, healthier, more empowered, and lives longer, their expectations are changing, and their loyalty will go to the brands that meet them with dignity, sophistication, and genuine value.

"There's no going back," says Jean-Paul. "Older adults aren't asking for favors. They're asking for excellence. And if you give it to them, they'll stick with you, being from the age where they have been the most loyal customers to a specific brand."

Ultimately, the Silver Economy is now one of the most important growth frontiers of the 21st century. And as Dr. B Dental Solutions shows, those who invest in it early, with heart and purpose, won't just see returns; they might even help rewrite the story of what aging really looks like.