KEY POINTS Ukraine's Offensive Guard initiative received more than 35,000 applications in two months

Of these, more than 16,000 applied for units in the Ukrainian National Guard

Volunteers joining the Offensive Guard are "extremely motivated," Ukrainian officials said

More than 35,000 men and women applied for Ukraine's Offensive Guard initiative within two months, according to Ukrainian officials.

Among these, more than 16,000 applied for National Guard units, Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the service, said during a national television broadcast, according to a report by Ukrainian state-owned news agency Ukrinform.

Offensive Guard units are assault brigades tasked with "strengthening" Ukraine's forces and liberating the country's occupied territories, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed.

These formations are composed of volunteers from Ukraine's National Guard, National Police and State Border Guard Service who have been participating in the hostilities in eastern Ukraine since 2014, according to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko.

That was the year when Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk declared independent republics in the two eastern Ukrainian provinces.

In a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza, Klymenko claimed that the volunteers joining the Offensive Guard brigades were "extremely motivated," according to a statement released by the ministry Thursday.

"The decision to create assault brigades was made by our workers who have enough fury to beat the enemy," Klymenko said.

"Many of our servicemen, who defended and defend our country, took the initiative to recruit people into such units. Therefore, it was decided that all those who wish, who are patriots, who lost their homes or relatives due to the war, should be united in such brigades," he added.

Eight Offensive Guard brigades should be ready by Saturday, Maryana Reva, a spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, previously claimed, according to a report by Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda published early last month.

"[W]e can already predict that further assault brigades will be formed," she said.

People interested in joining the Offensive Guard are advised to submit an online application or call a hotline.

They can choose to serve in either the Ukrainian National Police's "Lyut" or "Rage" formation, the State Border Service's "Steel Border" unit, or any of the National Guard's six brigades.

Offensive Guard volunteers "will be among like-minded people" and have "high-quality commanders who have combat experience," according to Klymenko.

"[W]e offer a decent salary. We also offer the opportunity to obtain a profession in educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And, of course, everyone will be able to dispose of the enemy," he said.