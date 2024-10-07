A UK woman who has wondered for nearly 50 years why her application to her dream job never got a response, has finally received an answer.

Tizi Hodson sent a letter applying to be a motorcycle stunt rider, her dream job at the time, in January 1976. When she didn't get a response, Hodson pursued a life full of thrills anyway.

She moved to Africa and worked as a snake handler and horse whisperer. After she learned how to fly, she became an aerobatic pilot and flying instructor. Despite living a full life, Hodson told the BBC she "always wondered why [she] never heard back about the job."

Nearly 50 years later, Hodson got the surprise of a lifetime when she received her original letter in the mail. At the top of it, someone had written: "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late."

"How they found me when I've moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery," Hodson told the BBC. "It seems incredible to get the letter back after all this time."

Hodson, who's now 70 years old, said she has no regrets for how her life turned out.

"If I could speak to my younger self, I would tell her to go and do everything I've done. I've had such a wonderful time in life, even if I have broken a few bones," Hodson told the BBC.