Scottie Scheffler ignited his bid for a maiden British Open title by surging to within one shot of the clubhouse lead held by 2023 champion Brian Harman and China's Li Haotong at Royal Portrush on Friday.

The world number one brushed aside a brief heavy rain shower to pour in four birdies on the front nine of his second round and reach seven-under for the tournament.

Matthew Fitzpatrick was also four-under on the day through 11 holes and tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Harman and China's Li.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy carded a two-under par 69 to reach three-under for the tournament, five strokes off the pace, as he continues his bid for a second Claret Jug.

Scheffler struggled off the tee on Thursday but still carded a first-round 68 to sit one stroke off the overnight lead.

He got his second round off to a flying start with a first-hole birdie in driving rain.

The PGA Championship winner then reeled off three consecutive birdies from the fifth hole, including a 34-foot putt down the hill on the par-three sixth.

Harman, who won by six shots at Hoylake two years ago, started with consecutive birdies before another on the par-five seventh hole took him into the outright lead.

The American completed a bogey-free 65, the joint-best round of the week so far, with his sixth birdie of the day on the 18th green.

"The only thing I'm really worried about is the first tee ball tomorrow, and then I'll try to hit the next one up there close to the flag," said Harman.

"If not, go to the second hole. It's a very boring approach that I take. I'm not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy."

Li is bidding to become the first Chinese man to win a major championship and he made five birdies in a second consecutive round of 67.

He came close to edging ahead of Harman, but saw a birdie putt on the 18th agonisingly slip by the hole.

McIlroy, who only made two of 14 fairways on Thursday, delighted the crowds surrounding the opening hole with a birdie to immediately move to two-under after his first-round 70.

His roller-coaster tournament continued, with bogeys on the third and fifth holes sandwiching another birdie on four, as his errant driving prevented him from taking full advantage of excellent scoring conditions.

But the Northern Irishman found his groove late in his round, making two birdies in his final seven holes to stay in touch.

"I feel like I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but overall in a decent position heading into the weekend," said Masters champion McIlroy.

Robert MacIntyre, hoping to become the first Scottish major champion since Paul Lawrie in 1999, cruised into contention with a 66 to reach five-under.

MacIntyre is level in the clubhouse with Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, also seeking a maiden major title, and Danish youngster Rasmus Hojgaard.

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau bounced back from his disastrous first-round 78 by matching Harman's second round with a spectacular 65.

DeChambeau appeared set to miss the cut for a second straight British Open when he bogeyed the 11th to slip back to five-over, with the projected cut line at plus two.

But the American found four birdies in his final seven holes.

"I wanted to go home. But I woke up this morning and I said, 'You know what, I can't give up'," said DeChambeau.