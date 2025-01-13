CBS News' "60 Minutes" aired never-before-seen footage of the Gaza Strip shot months ago, in which children can be seen playing with ammunition casings in a war-torn Gaza.

Across the now-decimated Gaza Strip, America’s mark is everywhere. In footage shot by CBS News in May, the ground is littered with US-made ammunition casings – some used to prop up tents, others turned into playthings by children. pic.twitter.com/zvfeA8wEi7 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 13, 2025

"Across the now-decimated Gaza Strip, America's mark is everywhere," the show captioned clips of the footage posted onto X (formerly Twitter). "In footage shot by CBS News in May [2024], the ground is littered with US-made ammunition casings – some used to prop up tents, others turned into playthings by children."

The footage showcases a devastated Gaza, covered in rubble with only a few standing structures remaining intact. Some footage includes children sitting atop piles of debris, playing with the ammunition casings which have also been used by other residents to prop up tents and laundry lines.

"A close look reveals where [the casings] come from. Printed on the side, 'USA DOD', for Department of Defense," says the narrator of the video. "Across this now decimated 25-mile-long strip of land, America's stamp is everywhere."

Users took to the replies to criticize international actors involved in the conflict.

"This is all on Biden. Thank you for showing the reality of this administration," wrote one user.

"This shows America is not just a complicit in the Gaza holocaust but an active participant. The ICJ must seek an arrest warrant for the de facto president Antony Blinken," wrote another.

"Believe me, we the US citizens are tired of funding wars ... trying very hard to get rid of neo cons," wrote a third.

However, many users turned their attention towards CBS, questioning why the network did not air the footage they had captured until up to eight months after the scenes in Gaza were filmed.

"You had 8 months of this footage. Thanks I guess," said one user.

"CBS, Too Little, Too Late," wrote another.

"How long did you withhold this report?" questioned a third user.

Since May 2024, roughly 16,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's barrage in the country's war against Hamas, bringing the death toll to more 46,000 according to CBS News.

Originally published by Latin Times.