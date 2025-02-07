Countries have overwhelmingly come out in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against the court for its investigations into Israel.

The court has been referred to as "a vital pillar of the international justice system" by various member states, including the UK, Germany and France, according to NBC News.

"We reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality and integrity of the ICC," a group of 79 countries said in a joint statement.

The statement was released just hours after Trump signed an executive order imposing financial sanctions on the staff of the ICC, as well as restricting access to visas for staff and their family members. The Trump administration took these actions while alleging that the court unfairly targeted and investigated the U.S. and its close ally, Israel.

Both the United States and Israel have refused to recognize the ICC's authority as the only international court with the ability to prosecute actors for crimes against humanity and war crimes, including inflicting genocide. The court consists of 125 member nations worldwide.

"Such measures increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security," continues the joint statement.

The signatories of the statement recognized that "sanctions could jeopardize the confidentiality of sensitive information and the safety of those involved—including victims, witnesses, and court officials, many of whom are our nationals."

Last year, arrest warrants were issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for their role in Israel's assault upon the Gaza Strip. The Court stated that the officials bore "criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity".

It has been estimated that up until June of 2024, 64,240 Palestinians died due to traumatic injury as a result of Israel's onslaught, indicating that deaths from the area had been unreported by 41% according to the BBC.

The White House issued a memo on Thursday in which it criticized the court for creating a "shameful moral equivalency" between Hamas and Israel due to the court's decision to issue warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant at the same time as issuing a warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, who Hamas recently confirmed was killed last year.

"We regret any attempts to undermine the court's independence, integrity and impartiality," the 79 nations continued in their statement, acknowledging the "ICC's indispensable role in ending impunity, promoting the rule of law, and fostering lasting respect for international law and human rights."

Originally published by Latin Times.