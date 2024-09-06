Eighty-eight Corporate Leaders Endorse Harris For Continued 'Strength' Of Democracy, Economy
Letter signers include Yelp, Snap and Box CEOs, media empire heir James Murdoch, former CEOs of PepsiCo, Lyft and Merck
Eighty-eight current and former top executives of American corporations have endorsed Kamala Harris as president, according to a letter shared with CNBC.
"The best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy" is by electing Harris president, the letter states, the network reported early Friday
Harris would "continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment" if she were president, it further noted.
If Harris wins, "the business community can be confident that it will have a president who wants American industries to thrive."
The "lion's share" of the signers are former CEOs of major public companies, reports CNBC.
They include former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, former Paramount and Fox Inc. CEO — and current chairman of American holding company IAC — Barry Diller, former Lyft CEO Logan Green, former Ford CEO Alan Mulallyf, former Merck pharmaceutical company CEO Ken Frazier, ex Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, and former PayPal CEO Dan Schulman.
Current CEOs of public companies include signers Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp, Michael Lynton of Snap, and Aaron Levie of Box.
Other signers include Rupert Murdoch media empire heir and former CEO of 21st Century Fox James Murdoch, crypto executive and co-founder of the Ripple blockchain platform Chris Larsen, private equity billionaire José Feliciano, and sports magnate Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Mystics and the NHL's Washington Capitals.
Philanthropists who signed include Lynn Forester de Rothschild and long-time Harris supporter Laurene Powell Jobs. Silicon Valley bigs include entrepreneur Mark Cuban and former LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman.
