Vice President Kamala Harris' political operation hauled in more than $300 million in August - more than double the amount Donald Trump's campaign raised, according to a report.

Two sources familiar with the Democratic presidential nominee's fundraising didn't provide an exact figure to NBC News, but the amount shows that Harris continues to outpace Trump since President Joe Biden quit the race in July and endorsed her as his successor.

The campaign's financial disclosure deadline is Sept. 20.

Team Trump announced on Wednesday that it had taken in $130 million in August, a sizable amount but less than the $138.7 million it raised in July.

In August, Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and she accepted the party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

After the convention, the Harris campaign said it had raked in $540 million since Biden stepped down on July 21.

The sources told NBC News that plans are being readied for several Harris fundraisers in September, including events in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco.