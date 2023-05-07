KEY POINTS The Broncos may be considering a move for Kareem Hunt before the new NFL season starts

The Browns could still retain Hunt, according to a report

Hunt could be a good addition to the Broncos considering the uncertainty shrouding Javonte Williams

Running back Kareem Hunt, one of the high-profile players available in the NFL market, has options on the table.

During Saturday's "SportsCenter," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Denver Broncos may be interested in the services of the Pro Bowl running back, according to the Bleacher Report.

But Fowler said a return to the Cleveland Browns also remains a possibility for Hunt.

A move to the Broncos could make sense as the team needs another running back for the start of the 2023 NFL season, with Javonte Williams out for some time due to a knee injury.

Williams appeared in just four games last season before suffering a torn ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner in his right knee in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2022.

Williams is expected to return this coming NFL season. However, Broncos general manager George Paton admitted to reporters that there is no actual timetable on when the 23-year-old running back will return to the field, Denver Broncos insider Troy Renck reported.

"Javonte is doing really well in rehab. Feel good he will be back this season, just not sure when. With free agency we addressed enough needs we don't need to reach," Paton stated.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if the Broncos will make a push to acquire the 2017 NFL rushing yards leader. As things stand now, Denver will pin its hopes on other running backs in the fold, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie, Tyreik McAllister, Jaleel McLaughlin and Emmanuel Wilson.

But a worry here is that none of those running backs has taken on a starting role. Acquiring Hunt would address their woes given that he has experience.

In the last NFL season, the Ohio native played in 49 games for the Browns. He rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 132 passes for 973 yards and seven scores.

Although the numbers are not that impressive, Hunt has been an able backup to Nick Chubb for the Browns.

Regardless, Hunt's future will still depend on whether the Browns will make a push to keep him. If so, he will continue to be among the team's RBs, which also include Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr., Nate McCrary and Hassan Hall.