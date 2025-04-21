African leaders praised the "legacy of compassion" and "commitment to inclusivity" of Pope Francis as they joined global mourning over his death on Monday.

Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died aged 88.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, praised "the Pope's courageous engagement with the African continent, amplifying the voices of the voiceless, championing peace and reconciliation, and standing in solidarity with those affected by conflict and poverty".

Francis, whose real name was Jorge Bergoglio, had been leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, and was the first Jesuit to lead the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics.

Africa accounts for an estimated 20 percent of the world's Catholics, according to the most recent Vatican statistics, most of them in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu mourned the passing of a "tireless champion of the poor" and the world's "most trenchant voice" against climate change.

Kenya's President William Ruto said his death was "a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world".

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," Ruto wrote on X.

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi paid tribute to a "great servant of God, whose life was a vibrant testimony of faith, humility, and unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity".

Pope Francis repeatedly appealed for an end to the long-running conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Francis's "extraordinary life story" and "care for marginalised individuals and groups".

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hoped "his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come," Abiy wrote on X.

Francis's death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.

He had spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, who met the pope last year, highlighted Francis's papal letter Laudato Si' from 2015, which linked environmental concerns with moral responsibility.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said the pope's visit to the island in 2019 "was an unforgettable historical and spiritual event forever engraved in our hearts".

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye spoke of a "major spiritual figure", while his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Bio said he was "heartbroken" by the news.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the pope's passing was "a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion".

He "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue... and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict", said Sisi.