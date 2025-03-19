For Russian civil servant Larisa, talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have put Moscow one step closer to victory, even if they are far from ending three years of fighting in Ukraine.

Since taking office, Trump has quickly reversed his predecessor Joe Biden's policy of isolating Russia, making direct contact with the Kremlin in a move that has stunned his allies and delighted Russians.

Putin agreed to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities for 30 days following a call with Trump on Tuesday, having turned down the US president's earlier proposal of halting all hostilities.

In Moscow, 46-year-old Larisa said that while peace was still quite far away, the talks gave "hope" and it was a "good start."

She was certain about one thing: Russia had the advantaged on the battlefield.

"Definitely this is in our favour," she said.

"There is no other way. What happened in 1945 will happen now," she added, referring to the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Whipping up patriotism with a propaganda campaign reminiscent of the Soviet era, the Kremlin has often compared its offensive in Ukraine to fighting with the Nazis.

Tired after more than three years of conflict that has brought huge military losses, most Russians expect to keep the territory their troops have seized and are hungry for the army -- and Putin -- to bring home a victory.

"I hope this war will be no more. I'm fed up with the damn thing," 81-year-old Yevgeny Vorobyov said.

He was a boy during the Second World War.

"I want to die with a victory, our victory," he said.

Some Russians saw the Trump-Putin talks as a first step to ending fierce fighting, while others were sceptical that any ceasefire can last and were divided over the US leader's role.

"The talks are a very positive thing. I have a positive attitude towards the Ukrainian people," IT worker Vladimir said.

"I hope that this fratricidal confrontation is moving towards an end... or at least the end of the most active phase," the 42-year-old said.

Under Putin, the Kremlin has for years insisted that Russians and Ukrainians were one people, denying the existence of a Ukrainian nation.

But many were confused about what a short-term ceasefire can change, and how that moves both countries closer to peace.

"I straight away thought, when (the US) came up with the 30-day ceasefire: and what will happen after those 30 days?" pensioner Tatiana said.

She backed Putin, who said that any ceasefire is only in Ukraine's favour.

But she had faith in Trump, who she believes "wants peace" and said: "The main thing is for people to stop dying."

Others were more wary of Trump.

Ildar, a 54-year-old working in tourism, said he was suspicious of "political games"

"The US is asking for a ceasefire, but is continuing to send arms to Ukraine," he said.

Washington wants a ceasefire before peace negotiations begin, saying it is difficult to negotiate while fighting is ongoing.

Kyiv has agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

But Ildar backed Putin's opposition to a wider ceasefire, saying he wanted a "final agreement, not with pauses or ceasefires for a certain period of time."

For 91-year-old Russian war veteran Nikolai, the phone call between the two leaders was "very good for Russia", but he was waiting for face-to-face talks between Trump and Putin.