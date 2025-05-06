India launched a military operation against Pakistan on Wednesday, weeks after five armed militants killed 26 non-Muslims in the 2025 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

Officials in India said it targeted nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan administered-Kashmir that it deemed "terrorist infrastructure." The two nations have a long-running dispute over Kashmir.

India's Ministry of Defense released a statement defending the attack, which came "in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement read, according to CNN.

It is unclear how many people were injured or killed, but sources told CNN that preliminary damage assessment revealed only civilians and innocent Pakistanis were affected.

Pakistani Military Spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the nation will respond to the attack "at a time and place of its own choosing."

"This heinous provocation will not go unanswered," Chaudhry told Geo TV, according to CNN.

The two nations have been in conflict since they gained independence from British rule in 1947. Wednesday's escalation is especially notable since both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons.

