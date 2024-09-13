An Australian man was ordered to pay back the cost of fuel after his disruptive behavior forced the pilot to turn the plane around.

The recent decision by the Australian legal system stems from a September 2023 incident where a then 32-year-old man was on a flight from Perth to Sydney, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The man's unruly behavior led to the flight having to turn around and return back to Perth, and the pilot was forced to dump fuel in order to land.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of disruptive behavior last week and one count of failure to comply with safety instructions, and was ordered to pay the unnamed airline $8,630 AUD, or about $5,792 USD, in fuel costs. He was also fined an additional $9,000 AUD, or about $6,040 USD.

"This incident should serve as a warning that criminal behavior on board can come at a heavy cost to the offender," Shona Davis, the AFP's Acting Superintendent, said in a statement. "It's far simpler to obey the directions of airline staff than cause unnecessary issues, which can end up hitting you in the hip pocket."