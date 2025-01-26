An airstrike on Friday killed approximately 70 people at the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in Sudan, the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief said, marking a devastating escalation in the country's ongoing civil war.

Sudan descended into chaos following a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, AP News reported.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, over 28,000 people have been killed, millions displaced and famine has gripped parts of the nation.

El Fasher, under RSF siege since May 2024, has endured months of violence, with civilians facing constant shelling and severe humanitarian crises.

The airstrike, reportedly carried out by the RSF using drones, targeted the last functioning hospital in El Fasher, which was treating a large number of patients.

Local officials and the Sudanese government condemned the attack as a massacre, while the RSF denied responsibility, claiming the SAF was to blame. The hospital, operating under dire conditions near the front lines, has been hit repeatedly in the ongoing conflict.

The assault follows recent RSF setbacks, including the reported loss of a vital oil refinery and key military positions in Khartoum.

The international community, including the WHO and Saudi Arabia, has denounced the attack, calling for an immediate cessation of violence and protection of healthcare facilities.

Despite growing global pressure, including U.S. sanctions and allegations of genocide against the RSF, both sides remain entrenched in the conflict.

Originally published on Latin Times