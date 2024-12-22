Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama announced plans to ban TikTok for a year, citing the platform's role in inciting violence and bullying among children, the app's largest user base in the country.

The decision comes after the fatal stabbing of a teenager by another teen, stemming from a TikTok-related quarrel, reported the Associated Press.

Rama said the platform would be "fully closed" nationwide starting next year, saying Albania is too small to demand algorithm changes from TikTok's parent company, said the Associated Press.

TikTok "would be fully closed for all. ... There will be no TikTok in the Republic of Albania," Rama said.

Concerns have grown among parents over children bringing weapons to school, reportedly inspired by TikTok content while TikTok denied evidence linking the incident to its platform, said the Associated Press.

Critics, including opposition lawmaker Ina Zhupa, condemned the move as an attack on free speech and a political stunt ahead of next year's elections.

"It is a pure electoral act and abuse of power to suppress freedoms," Zhupa said.

Law enforcement plan to increase school security and monitor the impact of the ban before deciding if TikTok can return to Albania, said the Associated Press.

In the United States, the conversation around TikTok has changed from a fun app to one that raises national security concerns, with the U.S. Supreme Court considering whether to uphold a law that could ban it.

A federal appeals court unanimously upheld a law that could get TikTok banned in the United States if it's not sold to an American owner soon.

Aside from meeting with TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew in Mar-a-Lago, president-elect Donald Trump has not elaborated on how he plans to intervene in the ban, which he opposes, reported the BBC.

In December, Texas lawmakers proposed a social media ban for minors, pointing at cyberbullying, exploitation, and harmful content as rising online dangers that have harmful effects on young people.

Australia's Senate passed legislation banning all children under the age of 16 from using social media, making the island country the world's strictest regarding rules for the app.

Originally published by Latin Times