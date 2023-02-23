KEY POINTS All athletes passed ONE Championship's stringent hydration and weight testing

Only Linda Darrow and Saemapetch Fairtex had infractions during the weigh-ins

Darrow eventually passed both after nearly two hours between her second and third attempts

ONE Championship is set to hold its next major event on Saturday, February 25 (Friday, February 24 in the United States) with ONE Fight Night 7, and combat sports fans can look forward to an exciting night of fights from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade's rematch over the ONE bantamweight title is set for the main event after both fighters easily passed the hydration test and made weight–a miracle of sorts for Lineker.

It can be remembered that Lineker's first meeting with "Wonderboy" ahead of ONE Fight Night 3 in October 2022 did not even see him defend the belt as he was stripped of it due to weighing well above the 145-pound weight limit, with his final pre-fight weight being set at 145.75.

The fight still pushed through, but only Andrade was eligible to win it as he held up his end of the deal and easily made weight.

Lineker was not present during last week's virtual press conference, which allowed Andrade to display an even bolder side to him and claimed that a knockout will happen if "Hands of Stone" decides to mess around and find out.

John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade had a "cordial" encounter at the hotel where they are staying in Bangkok.



Both men are slated to go head-to-head in a rematch on Saturday for the vacant ONE bantamweight championship.#ONEFightNight7 pic.twitter.com/81WcWy63K3 — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) February 24, 2023

The same can be said of the co-main event as newly crowned featherweight Muay Thai king Tawnachai PK.Saenchai and title challenger Jamal Yusupov both passed the pre-fight testing with flying colors.

Like their headlining counterparts, the Thai and Turkish competitors were able to hit their goals easily and lock up their spots on the card.

Both men had already staked their claims to victory with Tawanchai baring his confidence against a dangerous heavy-handed Yusupov and the latter claiming the only one who feels pressure between them is the champion.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai can't help but marvel at his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title during his downtime in training.



He is set to defend his gold-plated strap at #ONEFightNight7 on Saturday against Jamal Yusupov. pic.twitter.com/ynvMuSwGPU — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) February 22, 2023

Ahead of those two marquee fights, Martin Nguyen kept his spot on the card despite his original opponent, Shamil Gasanov, and replacement foe, Razhab Shaydullaev, pulling out due to illness and undisclosed reasons respectively.

Brazilian Leonardo Casotti got the draw to face the veteran for his first-ever fight within the promotion.

Hometown kid Saemapetch Fairtex was the first to be flagged during the weigh-ins as he recorded 145.5 pounds, a half-pound above the bantamweight limit, but his kickboxing bout with Zhang Chenglong would push through after clearing it on his second attempt (144.75 pounds).

Flyweight star Danny Kingad's long-awaited return is certainly happening at ONE Fight Night 7 after he weighed in at exactly the division's limit of 135 pounds and his opponent, Eko Roni Saputra, also got the green light after coming in at 134.75 pounds.

Danielle Kelly and Ayaka Miura's submission grappling bout and the light heavyweight kickboxing clash between Andrei Stoica and Francesko Xhaja are all set to happen after having no issues with their pre-fight testing.

Danielle Kelly talks about her experience bonding with a bunch of Siberian Huskies and Old English Sheepdogs at the TrueLove At Neverland cafe in Bangkok.



She will be facing Ayaka Miura in a catchweight submission grappling contest at #ONEFightNight7 on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/jgFG749wP8 — NISSI ICASIANO (@Nissi_Icasiano) February 24, 2023

Notably, Linda Darrow was the other fighter to be flagged after failing the hydration test twice (1.0274 and 1.0281), but she inevitably pulled through in the final hours with a result of 1.000.

With all systems go, here is how the fight card looks:

ONE Bantamweight Championship: John Lineker (144lbs) vs. Fabricio Andrade (144.75lbs)

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Championship: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.75lbs) vs. Jamal Yusupov (155lbs)

Featherweight MMA: Martin Nguyen (154.5lbs) vs. Leonardo Casotti (154.75lbs)

Bantamweight Kickboxing: Saemapetch Fairtex (144.75lbs) vs. Zhang Chenglong (144.75lbs)

Flyweight MMA: Eko Roni Saputra (134.75lbs) vs. Danny Kingad (135lbs)

Catchweight (53.9kg) Submission Grappling: Danielle Kelly (116.5lbs) vs. Ayaka Miura (119lbs)

Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica (221.25lbs) vs. Francesko Xhaja (222.25lbs)

As for the bonus fights: