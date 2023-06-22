KEY POINTS Prime members may request invitations to get the best deals on Amazon items expected to sell out

This year's Amazon Prime Day event will officially kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT until July 12, with several deals available exclusively to Prime members, Amazon announced Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, Prime members will have early access to deals on brands like Ruggable and quip, along with big discounts on select Amazon devices like Fire TV and Ring.

Members who are big on supporting small businesses will also be able to access deals from brands like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger, AllKem Beauty and many Black-, women-, and military-family-owned brands and independent artisans.

Prime members may also request invitations to get the best deals on Amazon items expected to be sold out, including a 75% discount on Amazon Fire V43" Omni Series, a 60% off on Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off of JBL Live 660NC Noise Canceling Headphones and 50% off FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush.

Interested Prime members will be notified on the day about instructions on how to purchase the items.

Members may also subscribe to get deal alert notifications for their Amazon searches and recently viewed items. They must visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Day to get deal alerts, according to Amazon's press release.

Amazon's newly-launched Back to School and Off to College shopping guides will offer Prime members thousands of products for parents, students and teachers at a relatively low price.

Starting June 21 until July 10, members who have spent $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores will be able to get 20% off their in-store purchases.

U.S.-based Prime members may get early deals directly with brands like Brigeo Hair Care, Anker, Wyze and Pickleball Central from June 21 to Prime Day using Buy with Prime.

From July 3 to July 10, Amazon Gift Cards will offer a $5 credit on an eGift Card purchase of $50 and above.

Prime members may also get a $200 Amazon Gift Card from June 29 to July 26 upon the approval for Prime Visa, and card members may also earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership.

Deals for up to 55% on select Alexa-enabled devices are also available for Prime members, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the Echo Pop, and up to 63% discount on select kids devices like EchoGlow and Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids, 66% off Ring bundles, 56% discount on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, 60% on Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) and 43% off of Hisense smart TVs with built-in Fire TV.

More deals are available to members on the day, so they are encouraged to participate on the day itself to score more good finds.