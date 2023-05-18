KEY POINTS "Air" is a sports biographical drama about the famous Nike Air Jordan

Tom Hanks stars as a grumpy widower in "A Man Called Otto"

"Honor Among Thieves" centers around a thief and a group of adventurers

Every day, there seems to be a new movie released on the most popular streaming platforms in the U.S. It's almost hard to catch up with everything all at once, pun intended, which is why you should start with the best films that are currently out. Some of them may be available only for a limited time, so you don't want to miss your window to watch them for free if you already have a subscription.

Let's take a look at the list of 10 best movies to watch, according to JustWatch's popularity score for movies in the U.S. from May 8 to 14:

1.

"Air"

This sports biographical drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is about the humble beginnings of the famous Nike Air Jordan. Written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck, this film will be the first for Damon to star in a movie his friend is directing. Damon plays the role of renowned sports executive Sonny Vaccaro, who helped the shoe brand sign the famous basketball player Michael Jordan – a contract that would be written down in sports history. Affleck plays the role of Vaccaro's boss, Phil Knight. Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Jason Bateman also star in the film. As for the legendary Michael Jordan? The film uses old footage and stand-ins to show him on-screen.

Watch "Air" on Amazon Prime Video.

2.

"A Man Called Otto"

Fredrik Backman's moving 2012 novel "A Man Called Ove" is the basis of the movie starring Tom Hanks in the role of Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who wants to end his life and finds enjoyment in criticizing and judging his neighbors. His life takes a turn when a young family moves into the neighborhood and he develops a friendship with his new quick-witted neighbor Marisol. Directed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee, this movie also stars Truman Hanks and Mariana Treviño.

"A Man Called Otto" is available for streaming on Netflix USA. You can also buy or rent it on YouTube and Apple TV Plus.

3.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

This movie, based on a hit game, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, along with appearances from Bradley Cooper and Hugh Grant, in an epic action-packed adventure that throws a bit of comedy into the mix. The story centers around a charming thief and a group of adventurers taking on a heist to get their hands on a lost relic – a plot that can be enjoyed without prior knowledge about the game. Action ensues as things go wrong, and they encounter dangerous people. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

4.

"Evil Dead Rise"

"Evil Dead" is a horror franchise that has earned a loyal following. In this latest installment to the series created by Sam Raimi, two estranged sisters set to reunite will get thrown into the path of flesh-possessing demons. Viewers are treated to a plethora of gory scenes as the characters fight for survival. Bodily harm comes in all shapes and sizes in this film written by Lee Cronin, who was also behind "The Hole in the Ground" in 2019.

"Evil Dead Rise" is available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

5.

"Ghosted"

"Ghosted" stars Chris Evans as Cole, an agricultural historian farmer who has a bad habit of getting too intense with his love interests that he scares them off easily. He meets Ana de Armas' character Sadie at the farmer's market, and they embark on a long date where they seemingly hit it off. But the next day, when Cole tries to contact Sadie, he gets no replies to his texts and emojis. After being ghosted, he tries to make a grand romantic gesture and fly to London after figuring out where she is.

It's a satisfying movie that is available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.

6.

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant"

This movie set in a war in Afghanistan stars Jake Gyllenhaal as American Sergeant John Kinley and Dar Salim as Ahmed, Kinley's local interpreter. Ahmed works with Kinley to secure visas to the United States for him and his wife, risking his life in the process by putting himself on the Taliban's watchlist. The movie clearly depicts the dangers looming over the characters, and the story starts to pick up when Salim's real motivation is revealed.

Stream it on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV Plus.

7.

Renfield

If you're a fan of Dracula, you might be familiar with his tortured aide Renfield, who has been serving his master for centuries. The movie follows Renfield as he finally considers a life outside the shadow of Dracula, played by Nicolas Cage in a delightfully over-the-top manner. The titular character, on the other hand, is played by Nicholas Hoult, who pairs understated comedy with scenes displaying his assertiveness to do his master's bidding. The movie also stars Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz.

"Renfield" is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

8.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Anyone who's ever dealt with taxes will relate to "Everything Everywhere All At Once," a movie starring Michelle Yeoh in one of her best performances as Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner braving an IRS audit amid other family matters. The story evolves into a multiverse of emotional and philosophical twists and turns that, in the end, bring the family together. Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong also star in the award-winning movie.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is available to stream on Paramount+ With Showtime, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV Plus.

9.

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" welcomes viewers back to the world of Pandora, where 3D and technological advancements in the film do their best to enthrall and build the world for everyone to enjoy. Sam Worthington returns in the role of Jake Sully, who is now partners with Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. The pair have three children together, played by Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. Viewers also see Sigourney Weaver playing Kiri, the offspring of her previous character in 2009's Avatar.

The 2023 film will be available to Disney Plus and Max subscribers.

10.

"Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania"

Viewers are welcomed back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, and Wasp Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, as they live their lives after Thanos zapped half of the population and Lang's daughter Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is all grown up and getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions. As the father and daughter embark on an adventure inside the Quantum Realm, the family trip leads to a discovery of old friendships.

Stream "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Disney Plus.