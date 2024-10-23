Amazon is reportedly set to end its same-day delivery service for items from mall and brick-and-mortar retailers.

The company has also reportedly halted new developments for its Amazon Today service and is planning to wind it down.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, CNBC reported that the majority of the program will be shut down by Dec. 2. However, some retail partners will continue fulfilling orders made through Amazon Today until Jan. 24, 2025.

A small number of its employees will reportedly be laid off. Others will move to other positions within the e-commerce giant.

During a meeting on Monday, employees working on Amazon Today were informed that some of them would be laid off, according to the report.

This closure is apparently part of Amazon's broader strategy to reduce costs.

