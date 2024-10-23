Amazon To Stop Same-Day Delivery From Brick-And-Mortar Retailers: Report
Amazon has stopped new development for its Amazon Today service and will reportedly shut it down
Amazon is reportedly set to end its same-day delivery service for items from mall and brick-and-mortar retailers.
The company has also reportedly halted new developments for its Amazon Today service and is planning to wind it down.
Citing people with knowledge of the matter, CNBC reported that the majority of the program will be shut down by Dec. 2. However, some retail partners will continue fulfilling orders made through Amazon Today until Jan. 24, 2025.
A small number of its employees will reportedly be laid off. Others will move to other positions within the e-commerce giant.
During a meeting on Monday, employees working on Amazon Today were informed that some of them would be laid off, according to the report.
This closure is apparently part of Amazon's broader strategy to reduce costs.
Earlier this month, Amazon announced its foray into live news coverage with plans to host a special election night event anchored by industry veteran Brian Williams.
This move represented a significant expansion for Amazon, which has primarily focused on on-demand content through its Prime Video platform. Scheduled to air Nov. 5, "Election Night Live with Brian Williams" will provide Amazon customers with real-time election results and analysis.
