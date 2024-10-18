Amazon announced its foray into live news coverage with plans to host a special election night event anchored by industry veteran Brian Williams.

This move represents a significant expansion for Amazon, which has primarily focused on on-demand content through its Prime Video platform. Scheduled to air Nov. 5, "Election Night Live with Brian Williams" will provide Amazon customers with real-time election results and analysis.

In a statement, Amazon announced that the program will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, with Jonathan Wald serving as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Weiss will also take on the role of director.

Williams will be joined live by a variety of guests, including "prominent contributors across news and traditional media, representing a range of backgrounds and perspectives, to share real-time poll results and commentary while also referencing third-party news sources across all political affiliations."

Experts in news and politics will offer exclusive insights and analysis around real-time developments.

Viewers will not need a Prime subscription to access the live stream. Amazon customers in most countries where Prime Video is available will be able to watch the special in English, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership.

"After 41 years in the business — from local news to network shows to cable news — this feels like the next big thing," Williams, who left NBC News in 2021 after a 28-year run, said in the release. "And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture," Williams said.

"Prime Video is excited to host Brian Williams for a one-night-only Election Night special event. Prime Video provides customers access to programming that delights, informs, and engages, conveniently offered in one centralized app," said Albert Cheng, VP, Head of Prime Video.

"This non-partisan live special will draw from major news sources and complement the various partner news channels available on Prime Video. Our comprehensive offering is designed to give today's viewer a direct and seamless way to keep up with election results," Cheng added.

This comes as Amazon has been increasingly moving into live sports programming on its Prime Video streaming service as a way to boost subscriptions and drive additional revenue to its lucrative advertising business, NBC reported.

In July, Amazon secured an 11-year rights deal to stream NBA games, beginning with the 2025–26 season, as it continues to offer "Thursday Night Football" and some NHL games.

With an aim to become a "growing home for news viewers," Amazon already offers streaming news channels on Prime Video, including live content from ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, LiveNOW from FOX and NBC News Now.