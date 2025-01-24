Despite the ongoing ceasefire, 11 American doctors and nurses are trapped in the devastated northern Gaza after Israel blocked their exit, according to Doctors Against Genocide.

"The Israeli blockade preventing their movement from northern to southern Gaza has placed their lives at imminent risk amid heavy bombardment, despite an ongoing ceasefire," the group told Middle East Eye. "This is not only a humanitarian crisis but an urgent matter of life and death."

The 11 medical workers lived and worked in Texas, California, Florida, Colorado, Ohio and Arizona before they volunteered to work in Gaza from Jan. 9 to Jan. 22.

Although their mission was initially approved by Israeli officials, the volunteers are now being denied access to leave northern Gaza and move south.

Doctors Against Genocide are calling on the U.S. government, international community and humanitarian organizations to ensure all 11 doctors and nurses are safely evacuated and return home.

Originally published by Latin Times