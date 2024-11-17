An American tourist is accused of desecrating the entrance gate to a sacred Japanese shrine in a "heartless" act of vandalism.

Steve Lee Hayes, 65, was allegedly caught on camera using his fingernails to scratch five letters into a pillar of the massive wooden structure, known as a torii, at the entrance to Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Shrine.

Hayes, who arrived in Japan with his family on Monday for a sightseeing trip, was arrested at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Japan Times.

He allegedly admitted that he "wrote his family members' names" while visiting the Shinto shrine around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

American officials met with Hayes and are providing consular assistance, according to Reuters, which cited an spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Hayes was arrested on suspicion of property damage and he faces up to three years in prison or a fine of about $1,900, CNN reported.

It's unclear where Hayes lives in the U.S. or whether he's still in custody.

Wooden fencing was installed around the gate's pillars following the vandalism and new signs warn that the area is under video surveillance.

"Heartless deeds of damaging the Torii gate with scratches have occurred recently. It is truly regrettable that we have to enclose the Torii gates by a fence to protect them," the sign says in English.