In today's healthcare landscape, oncologists are drowning in data. Thousands of studies are published each month, new FDA approvals roll out regularly, and guidelines change constantly. Yet, despite this flood of information, many doctors still struggle to make the best treatment decisions for their patients. The problem is not a lack of data. The problem is a lack of usable insights.

Nowhere is this more critical than in oncology, where every day and every decision can change the course of a patient's life. Anna Forsythe, founder of Oncoscope-AI, an AI-powered oncology intelligence platform, has spent her career at the intersection of science, economics, and clinical practice. She believes the answer is not to add more data to the pile but to transform it into clarity.

"We do not need to give physicians more to read," Forsythe says. "We need to give them the right information, in real-time, that is relevant to the patient in front of them."

It is a reasonable expectation, but one that the current system sometimes fails to meet. Oncology guidelines can span hundreds of pages, often outdated by the time they reach clinical use. "While there have been recent attempts to address this problem with a chatbot approach, it is the human/AI combination that is key in achieving usability and physicians' trust."

Forsythe's platform, Oncoscope, solves this challenge by merging human expertise with trained artificial intelligence. It automatically reviews and organizes clinical trials, cross-referencing them with regulatory approvals and treatment guidelines. The result is a curated, reliable, and immediately usable knowledge base that oncologists can access in seconds.

It works like this: a doctor inputs three basic clinical parameters—the stage of the disease, the genetic profile, and any prior treatments. In return, they receive a tailored, human-reviewed list of relevant studies, including survival outcomes and progression data, with immediate links to guidelines, approvals, and original publications. There is no need to scroll through irrelevant abstracts or search multiple databases. Everything is in one place, organized and actionable.

This kind of tool is not just a convenience. It is a necessity.

According to Forsythe, she was inspired to create Oncoscope after seeing people in her own life receive outdated or suboptimal cancer treatments. In one case, a friend with late-stage breast cancer was placed on chemotherapy despite the existence of a newer, more targeted therapy. The doctor had not yet seen the recent study supporting it. Forsythe found it in three clicks.

"That story is not an exception," she says. "It is happening every day. And it is not because doctors are careless. It is because the information is not delivered in a way they can use quickly."

This is a systemic flaw, and it has consequences. When oncologists default to older treatments because they cannot keep up with new evidence, patients can miss out on therapies that could extend or improve their lives. In a field where even a few months of added survival can mean everything, delays in information are delays in care.

Forsythe and her team designed Oncoscope to cut out these delays. The system prioritizes the most rigorous research, flagged for relevance and clinical significance. Each entry is reviewed by experts to ensure it meets regulatory-grade standards. Doctors are not asked to interpret raw data—they are given the insights they need to make decisions now.

Critically, Oncoscope is free for verified healthcare professionals. Forsythe calls it an altruistic venture, at least for now. Her goal is simple—to give doctors a tool they can trust and patients the care they deserve.

"If we want better outcomes in cancer care," she says, "we do not need more information. We need smarter information. That is what changes lives."