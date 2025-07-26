Thousands of people gathered for Amsterdam Pride march on Saturday in a festive and political mood, stressing the need to defend LGBTQI+ rights increasingly under threat around the world.

Organised by the Pride Amsterdam foundation, the march kicked off a week of festivities in the Dutch capital, which culminates next weekend in a huge parade on the city's famous canals.

"We have an amazing pride, because it's on the canals, it's very unique, so it's very famous," said Ben Thomas from Amsterdam, current holder of the title Mister Bear 2024, awarded to men with luxuriant facial hair.

"People are not so aware about the march, because it has turned into too much of a party and does not so much focus on why we do it," added the 44-year-old, who teaches young refugees.

"We're not just here to party, but we're here to be equal citizens. We're here for our rights!"

Decked out in dashing and brightly coloured clothes, the demonstrators marched through the city centre in festive mood, brandishing rainbows or banners reading "Make America Gay Again" or "Protect the Dolls" -- a reference to the rights of transgender women.

"It's important to be here, to show up. With all the stuff that's going on in the world, it's getting really scary, especially in America," said Dani van Duin, a 44-year-old IT specialist who identifies as a lesbian woman.

Since his return to power, US President Donald Trump has rolled back many rights enjoyed by transgender people.

But the situation is also becoming less comfortable even in the Netherlands, said Van Duin.

"People are just repeating hate speech from the right wing, and they don't think anymore," she told AFP.

Lina van Dinther, a 21-year-old student, came to march with two friends and celebrate her transgender identity.

"And also to hopefully improve the transgender situation in the Netherlands," she added, draped in a blue, pink, and white flag that represents her community.

The young woman said the waiting list for a clinic offering transition surgery can be as much as six years.

"It's a pressing issue that needs to be addressed," she told AFP.

At the end of the march, in Amsterdam's leafy Vondelpark, Frederique Emmerig, dressed in a summery dress, looks around her in wonder.

"In my city, I feel like I'm the only one. It's very lonely."

Pride marches are organised in many global cities around the world, linked to the Stonewall riots which erupted in New York in June 1969, the founding mobilisation of the LGBTQI+ movement.