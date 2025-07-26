Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a fourth day Sunday, despite both sides saying they were ready to discuss a ceasefire after a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump.

The neighbours, popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists, have been locked in their bloodiest conflict in years over their disputed border, with at least 33 people confirmed killed and more than 200,000 displaced.

Both said they were willing to start talks to end the fighting, after Trump spoke to the two prime ministers late on Saturday and said they had agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire.

But fresh artillery clashes erupted on Sunday morning near two long-contested ancient temples in the frontier region between northern Cambodia and northeast Thailand that has seen the bulk of the fighting.

Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forced began attacking areas around the temples at 4:50 am.

The regular thump of artillery rattled windows in the Cambodian town of Samraong, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline, AFP journalists said.

Thai Army Deputy Spokesman Ritcha Suksuwanon said Cambodian forces began firing artillery around 4:00 am as the two sides battled for control of strategic positions.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday said his country "agreed with the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces".

He said his Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will talk to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate with the Thais, but warned Bangkok against reneging on any agreeement.

Earlier, after Trump's call, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he had agreed in principle to entering a ceasefire and starting talks "as soon as possible".

But he warned that Cambodia must show "sincere intention" to bring about peace.

A long-running border dispute erupted into combat this week with jets, tanks and ground troops battling in the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.

Thailand says seven of its soldiers and 13 civilians have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian deaths and five military.

The conflict has forced more than 138,000 people to be evacuated from Thailand's border regions, and 80,000 have been driven from their homes in Cambodia.

After an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting Friday in New York, Cambodia's UN Ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted "an immediate ceasefire" and a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

"The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides," his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Both sides have blamed the other for firing first.

Cambodia has also accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells.

The fighting marks a dramatic escalation in a long-running dispute between the neighbours over their shared 800-kilometre border where dozens of kilometres are contested.