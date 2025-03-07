An anti-Elon Musk poster tying the billionaire Trump ally to white supremacy and Nazi imagery was spotted in a London Underground train, making its way to social media.

The poster showcases Musk with his hand extended in what many have stated is him performing the Sieg Heil following Trump's inauguration, though his supporters have insisted that the gesture is simply indicative of the Roman salute and is not related to the Nazi Party or it's former leader, Adolf Hitler.

The words "Elon's Musk" are emblazoned across the poster, alongside a perfume bottle with a swastika on the center.

"Parfum de 1939. Pour wankers," says the smaller text.

The poster is attributed to a group referring to themselves as 'Wankers of the World', who aim to criticize public figures and celebrities for controversial stances and actions.

"Everybody likes a good wank, but no one likes a wanker. WOTW aka Wankers of the World are a global network of professional wank spotters, spotting wankers and calling them out for what they are.....wankers!" reads their about page. "Once a clear wank target has been established WOTW undertake a brutal public humiliation ceremony."

Social media users took to the replies of the post sharing the image to further mock Musk.

"As a German, I am in AWE. OH MY GOD LMFAO. This would NEVER fly here. But I LOVE IT!" wrote one user.

"I think it's interesting how any satire about these people almost falls flat because regardless of how crazy, stupid and absurd you make the fiction, it's still kinda level with reality. It's set to 11 already. This could just as well be real," wrote another.

"Proud of you Europeans for not buying Teslas and causing his sales to plummet! Unfortunately I think this is why he's trying to hijack the US government, because all of his wealth is tied up in shares and he's cash poor so he's trying to secure government contracts," commented another. "Still, this is his own fault and the walls are closing in on him. We will all continue to let him know how much he is hated."

A separate anti-Musk group, Everyone Hates Elon, went viral last month for their 'Swasticar' ad that popped up in London and quickly circulated social media.

The ad -- which also featured Musk performing a Nazi salute, this time in the back of a Tesla -- read: "Goes From 0 to 1939 In 3 Seconds."

